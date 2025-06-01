Man taking pictures with friends falls into sea in Mumbai, dies

A 20-year-old man died after falling into the sea in Mumbai while apparently taking photographs with his friends, a civic official said.

Anil Arjun Rajput fell into the sea at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, the official said.

The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.17 pm, he said.

Lifeguards at the spot later managed to pull the man out of the waters. They rushed him to the nearby Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added.