Home / India / Man taking pictures with friends falls into sea in Mumbai, dies

Man taking pictures with friends falls into sea in Mumbai, dies

The incident happened at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:50 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
A 20-year-old man died after falling into the sea in Mumbai while apparently taking photographs with his friends, a civic official said.

Anil Arjun Rajput fell into the sea at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening, the official said.

The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 8.17 pm, he said.

Lifeguards at the spot later managed to pull the man out of the waters. They rushed him to the nearby Cooper Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official added.

