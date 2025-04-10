DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Man urinates on co-flyer on board Delhi-Bangkok flight

Man urinates on co-flyer on board Delhi-Bangkok flight

A passenger, probably in an inebriated state, aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok urinated on a fellow traveller mid-air, airline officials confirmed on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Flight AI2336 and was promptly reported to the Directorate...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A passenger, probably in an inebriated state, aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok urinated on a fellow traveller mid-air, airline officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Flight AI2336 and was promptly reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said in a statement. The crew intervened to manage the situation and assisted the victim, who was also offered help in filing a formal complaint upon landing.

Air India said an independent committee would investigate the matter and recommend appropriate action against the offender.

Advertisement

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents involving Air India passengers in recent years, raising concerns over in-flight conduct and safety protocols.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the ministry has taken note of the matter and assured action if any lapses are found.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper