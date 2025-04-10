Man urinates on co-flyer on board Delhi-Bangkok flight

A passenger, probably in an inebriated state, aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok urinated on a fellow traveller mid-air, airline officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Flight AI2336 and was promptly reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said in a statement. The crew intervened to manage the situation and assisted the victim, who was also offered help in filing a formal complaint upon landing.

Air India said an independent committee would investigate the matter and recommend appropriate action against the offender.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents involving Air India passengers in recent years, raising concerns over in-flight conduct and safety protocols.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the ministry has taken note of the matter and assured action if any lapses are found.