Manan Kumar Mishra re-elected Bar Council of India Chairman for 7th term

Manan Kumar Mishra re-elected Bar Council of India Chairman for 7th term

Election for the post of BCI Vice-Chairman to take place on March 2
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Senior advocate and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra has been re-elected unopposed for the 7th consecutive term as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) which regulates the legal profession and legal education in the country.

"The elected representatives of India's nearly 27 lakh vibrant legal fraternity have once again reaffirmed their trust in the leadership of Manan Kumar Mishra by re-electing him unopposed as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India for a historic seventh consecutive term,” BCI Principal Secretary Srimanto Sen said on Saturday.

The race for the Vice-Chairman position of the Bar Council of India was under way, with S. Prabhakaran of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Ved Prakash Sharma of Delhi contesting for the post, a BCI release said.

The election for the post of BCI Vice-Chairman will take place on March 2, and as per protocol, the Executive Committee members will be chosen under the leadership of the newly re-elected chairman.

On May 17, an important national meeting of advocate representatives and members of the State Bar Councils is set to be convened in New Delhi to deliberate on pressing issues concerning the legal profession, including advocate welfare, the long-anticipated Advocate Protection Act, and various policy matters shaping the future of the Bar, it said.

