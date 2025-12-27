Mandala season: Over 30 lakh devotees visit Sabarimala, revenue stands at Rs 332.77 cr

A total of 30.56 lakh devotees have visited the famed Lord Ayyappa temple here so far during the Mandala Pooja season, generating a revenue of Rs 332.77 crore in the period, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar said on Saturday.

Thousands of pilgrims thronged the hill temple here this morning to witness the auspicious Mandala pooja, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

The mandala pooja was performed after adorning the idol of the Lord Ayyappa, the principal deity, with “thanka anki”, the sacred golden attire brought to the Sannidhanam (temple complex) in a ceremonial procession on Friday evening.

In a statement issued later in the day, Jayakumar said the increase in the number of pilgrims reflects the growing faith of devotees.

"As many as 30,56,871 pilgrims had darshan up to Saturday afternoon. On Friday, 37,521 devotees visited the shrine, while on Mandala Pooja day (Saturday), 17,818 pilgrims arrived up to 1 pm," he said.

In the previous season, a total of 32,49,756 pilgrims visited Sabarimala by the end of the Mandala season.

According to official figures released by the TDB, the total revenue generated at Sabarimala during the current season has reached Rs 332,77,05,132 so far. This includes income from "kanikka' (hundi collection), appam and aravana (sweet offerings), room rent and auction, among other sources, it said.

Of the total revenue, Rs 83.17 crore was received through kanikka, officials said, adding that the revenue marks a significant increase compared to last season.

After 41 days last year, Sabarimala had recorded an income of Rs 297.06 crore.

This season, after 40 days, the revenue is higher by Rs 35.70 crore. During the corresponding period last year, 'kanikka' collections stood at Rs 80.25 crore, it said.

The TDB has successfully ensured smooth darshan for pilgrims at Sabarimala even during peak rush days, the Board president said.

Barring some initial confusion on the first day of the season, the pilgrimage progressed smoothly with coordinated efforts by the police and temple staff, he said.

He said the TDB introduced minor modifications to the 'annadanam' ( free meal) system by including 'sadhya' (feast), with the intention of serving delicious food to pilgrims.

Jayakumar said complaints were addressed promptly by the Board and staff under the leadership of the Executive Officer.

Noting that complaints are natural at a pilgrimage centre that receives such a large number of devotees, he said the Board ensured strict compliance with court directions, which helped avoid major judicial criticism.

Referring to the issue of 'aravana prasadam' (sweet offering), Jayakumar said the initial distribution of 30 and 40 tins was later reduced to 20 and then 10 tins per person, leading to some disappointment among devotees.

However, corrective measures have been initiated, he said.

Noting that production of Aravana prasadam will be increased once the temple closes on Saturday, he said when the shrine reopens for the Makaravilakku festival, a buffer stock of 12 lakh tins will be maintained.

As part of Makaravilakku preparations, a review meeting was held at Pampa on Friday under the leadership of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

Emphasising the need for cooperation from the Forest Department, Jayakumar said another meeting would be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 29 under the aegis of the Forest Minister to address related issues.

Steps will be taken to resolve problems on the Pulmedu and Kanapatha routes within the next 15 days, he added.

The Sabarimala temple will be closedon Saturday night marking the culmination of the mandala pooja season.

The shrine will reopen at 5 pm on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival, they added.