Mandatory to conduct safety audit in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

The Education Ministry also called for schools to ensure the structural integrity of buildings
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:06 PM Jul 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The Ministry of Education has issued a directive to all states and Union territories mandating them to conduct audits of safety mechanisms and facilities for children in schools, officials said on Saturday.

The Education Ministry has also called for schools to ensure the structural integrity of buildings. This comes a day after a portion of a government school in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, killing seven children and leaving 28 injured.

“States and UTs must take urgent steps to ensure students' safety and well-being. This includes mandatory safety audits of schools and child-related facilities as per national safety codes, training for staff and students in emergency preparedness, and the provision of psychosocial support through counselling and peer networks," a senior MoE official said.

“Structural integrity, along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, must be thoroughly assessed. It must be ensured that staff and students are trained in emergency preparedness, including evacuation drills, first aid, and safety protocols,” the official said.

The ministry recommended that collaborations with local authorities (NDMA, fire services, police, and medical agencies) must be strengthened to conduct periodic training sessions and mock drills.

In addition to physical safety, mental health and emotional well-being must be prioritised through counselling services, peer support systems, and community engagement initiatives.

“Any dangerous situation, near miss, or incident involving potential harm to children or youth must be reported within 24 hours to the designated state or UT authority. Strict accountability must be ensured in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act,” the official said.

Parents, guardians, community leaders, and local bodies should be encouraged to remain vigilant and report unsafe conditions in schools, public areas, or modes of transportation used by children and youth.

“The ministry has urged education departments, school boards, and affiliated authorities to act without delay in implementing the above measures,” the official said.


