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Home / India / Maneka Gandhi's call to revisit exemption granted to 'pichhis' used by Jain monks ruffles feathers 

Maneka Gandhi's call to revisit exemption granted to 'pichhis' used by Jain monks ruffles feathers 

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Maneka Gandhi. File photo
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BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has reignited the debate on the exemption granted to peacock feathers used by Jain monks, under India's wildlife protection laws.

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The animal rights activist questioned the exemption granted to Jain monks to allow them to use peacock feathers for pichhis, which is a broom-like whisks used by them to brush away insects without hurting them.

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Gandhi's remarks drew the ire of Jain organisations which have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an inquiry against the former Union minister.

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Talking to the media, the BJP leader mentioned the loopholes that had driven illegal hunting of the country's national bird—the peacock.

She said in 1972, the Wildlife Protection Act was enacted, and Jain monks of the Digambara sect were exempt to use peacock feathers for making pichhis. 

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She argued that this exemption had led to commercial seeking of peacock feathers and a massive industry had been built around it, which was hurting the national bird.

She said peacocks do not shed their feathers in enough quantities to match the availability in the market. She alleged that this commercial industry had led to the illicit killing of the bird.

“The reality is that these feathers are now obtained almost exclusively by killing peacocks,” she said.

Gandhi mentioned that she tried to get the law amended in 2001 but faced resistance from Jain organisations.

Meanwhile, she insisted that her comments were not meant to target anyone but to just highlight wildlife concerns.

Many Jain groups, however, are upset. Members of the Jain community believe her remarks hurt their religious feelings, and have asked the government for an inquiry and even legal action against her.

Jain organisation—Vishva Jain Sangathan—submitted a memorandum to PM Modi and demanded a probe into Gandhi's remarks.

Another Jain organisation—Bharatiya Jain Milan—also submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Prime Minister, to Dehradun ADM Smita Parmar Jaiswal in protest against Gandhi's statements.

A key member of the organisation said that they were seeking a criminal case against Gandhi for provoking religious sentiments of the Jain community.

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