Mangaluru to remain under South Western Railway to resolve operational issues: Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday held a meeting with MPs from Kerala to review the state’s railway infrastructure and passenger connectivity, with the decision to retain the Mangaluru railway area under the South Western Railway (SWR) emerging as a key measure to address long-standing operational issues.

The Mangaluru railway area had been divided among three different railway zones, creating operational difficulties, Vaishnaw said, adding that the decision to keep Mangaluru under the SWR would help resolve these problems. He said the issue had also been discussed with Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

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The meeting also reviewed the expansion and modernisation of the railway network in the state, with Vaishnaw highlighting a sharp increase in the Centre’s allocation to Kerala. The Minister said railway projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore were currently under execution in the state. These include nine multitracking and new-line projects, 145 flyovers and underpasses, and the redevelopment of 19 stations.

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The railway allocation for Kerala has risen nearly tenfold to Rs 3,795 crore in 2026-27, from Rs 372 crore in 2014, he said. Over the past 12 years, Kerala has achieved 100 per cent electrification of its railway network and completed several doubling and gauge-conversion projects. As many as 131 flyovers and underpasses have also been completed, while 16 railway stations have been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The focus, he said, was on expanding capacity and ensuring smoother and more efficient railway operations across the state.

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As part of efforts to address level-crossing-related issues and improve road-rail connectivity, 145 road overbridges (ROBs) and road underbridges (RUBs) are under construction in Kerala at a cost of Rs 4,786 crore. These include 136 ROBs, eight RUBs and one pedestrian subway.

However, 52 of these projects are facing delays. Of these, 34 are held up due to land acquisition issues, 13 due to the finalisation of alignments and five due to the non-engagement of agencies.

To augment north-south rail capacity, surveys are also under way to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for more than 800 km of third- and fourth-line works across six sections.

Land acquisition remains a major factor affecting the progress of several railway projects in the state. Against the total requirement of 618 hectares, only 78 hectares, or 13 per cent, has been acquired, leaving 540 hectares yet to be acquired, the Minister said.

The Railways has already deposited Rs 1,976 crore with the Kerala government for land acquisition.

Passenger connectivity has also expanded, with six Vande Bharat Express services currently operating from or through the state, connecting destinations including Mangaluru, Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. Six Amrit Bharat Express services are also operational, providing long-distance connectivity between Kerala and other parts of the country.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is also driving the redevelopment of railway stations across Kerala. A total of 35 stations are being redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 3,111 crore.