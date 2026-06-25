Mango diplomacy: BJP chief Nabin sends fruit hampers to diplomats from 82 countries

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has sent specially curated boxes of premium Indian mangoes to diplomats from 82 countries posted in the national capital.

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The hampers featured four of India’s most celebrated varieties, including Gir Kesar from Gujarat, Banganapalle from Andhra Pradesh, and Dussehri and Benarasi Langra from Uttar Pradesh, each known for its distinct taste, aroma and regional identity.

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The initiative aims to showcase India’s horticultural heritage and highlight the global appeal of its summer fruit.

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Along with the mangoes, Nabin also sent a personal note conveying greetings and underlining the cultural significance of the fruit, which he described as a symbol of hospitality, friendship and India’s agricultural legacy.

India is among the world’s largest producers of mangoes, widely appreciated both domestically and internationally for their flavour and quality.

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Kesar mango, cultivated in Gujarat’s Girnar region, is known for its saffron-coloured pulp, sweetness and strong aroma. It received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2011.

Dasheri, originating from Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh, is characterised by its thin skin, fibreless texture and rich, sweet taste. It was accorded GI recognition in 2009.

Banganapalli, grown in Andhra Pradesh, is noted for its large size, golden-yellow skin and firm, fibreless flesh. It received a GI tag in 2017.

Langra, associated with Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, remains green even when ripe and is known for its sweet-tangy flavour and strong aroma. It was granted a GI tag in 2023.

Sharing details of the outreach programme on X, Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department, said the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the significance of mangoes during an episode of Mann Ki Baat.