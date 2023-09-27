Manipur: 45 hurt as students protesting death of 2 youths lathicharged

Imphal, September 26
As many as 45 students were injured in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Tuesday as the police fired teargas shells and baton-charged a mob protesting against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, officials said.
All schools in the state will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing situation.
Students of schools and colleges held the protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media. The protesters clashed with the police in Imphal East district when security forces stopped them from advancing towards the secretariat. The government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on the Internet for the next five days. Meanwhile, a CBI team will reach Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the killing of two students.
