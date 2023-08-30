Manipur Assembly adjourned amid ruckus by Congress MLAs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

The one-day session of the Manipur Assembly was adjourned sine die today within an hour of commencement after opposition Congress MLAs created a ruckus demanding that the session be extended to five days.

The opposition MLAs, led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, said one day was not enough to discuss the prevailing situation in the ethnic strife-torn state.

All 10 Kuki MLAs were absent from the House.

According to reports from Imphal, the proceedings began at 11 am with two-minute silence for those killed in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis that broke out on May 3.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in his address, said, “With great sorrow, we mourn the deaths caused in the violence.” The House also resolved that all differences should be addressed through dialogue and by peaceful means.

It lauded the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon and congratulated scientist N Raghu Singh, who is from Manipur and was part of the ISRO team that led the mission.

Soon after, Congress MLAs started raising slogans and demanded that a five-day session be held for discussing the situation in the state.

Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh adjourned the House for 30 minutes amid the ruckus. As the House reassembled, the Congress MLAs continued with their protest, following which the Speaker, while stating that it was not possible to continue with the session amid the ruckus, adjourned the proceedings sine die.

