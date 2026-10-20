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Home / India / Manipur bandh: Markets, schools shut in five valley districts over killing of 3 Meiteis

Manipur bandh: Markets, schools shut in five valley districts over killing of 3 Meiteis

Public transport stays off roads as civil society group calls 48-hour strike; security tightened in and around Imphal

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PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 12:38 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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People stage a sit-in protest after one person was killed and several others were injured in clashes that broke out between two communities, in Manipur's Thoubal district, October 19, 2026. PTI
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Normal life was affected on Tuesday with closures of markets, educational institutions and business establishments in five valley districts of Manipur due to a statewide 48-hour strike called by a civil society group to protest against the killing of three Meiteis by suspected militants.

Public transport remained off the roads, but a few private vehicles were seen plying.

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Most markets, educational institutions and business establishments were closed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts.

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Members of the Native People Committee Manipur in different parts of Imphal East and Imphal West districts blocked roads and staged protests against the killing of three firewood collectors at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago.

The organisation called for the bandh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Security has been tightened in and around the state capital as a precautionary measure, a police officer said, adding that no untoward incident has been reported this morning, but protesters held demonstrations in some areas.

On Monday night, they burnt tyres on roads at Kwakeithel and Chingmeirong in Imphal West district and Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

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