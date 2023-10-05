Manipur CM mustn't make excuses, own up: Ex-MLAs

Shubhadeep Choudhury
Imphal, October 4
Chief Minister N Biren Singh should not hide behind the excuse that he is no more in control of the Unified Command, said former Congress MLA RK Anand today.
He was among seven former MLAs who held a press conference here on the issue of the ethnic violence in the state.
“Biren has himself admitted that Article 355 has not been invoked in the state. Apart from being the Chief Minister, Biren is also the Home Minister. He is remain accountable for law and order,” Anand said.
The Centre has apparently made an arrangement with Biren that while he would continue to occupy the post of the Chief Minister, he would no longer have the last word as far as the security situation in the state is concerned.
Biren has endeared himself to the Meitei community and his supporters are quick to point out that he has no control over the security apparatus of the state, which is under security adviser to the state government Kuldiep Singh.
Former Assembly Speaker Hemochandra Singh and former minister O Joy Singh were also present at the press conference. “If Biren has been relieved of his responsibility with regard to controlling the violence in the state, it has been done in an extremely unorthodox manner and will not stand legal scrutiny,” said Joy.
