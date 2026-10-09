Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh briefs Home Minister Amit Shah on peace restoration steps

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the measures being taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state. Later, Khemchand said Shah assured him that he would visit Manipur this month.

“Called on Home Minister Amit Shah...during the meeting, I apprised him of the various measures taken up by the state government for restoring peace and normalcy in the state” Khemchand posted on X.

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