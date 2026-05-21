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Home / India / Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh appointed Secretary Security in Cabinet Secretariat

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh appointed Secretary Security in Cabinet Secretariat

A 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Singh brings extensive experience in security administration and strategic governance

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:05 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, presently serving as Manipur Director-General of Police (DGP), on Thursday was appointed Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

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A 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Singh brings extensive experience in security administration and strategic governance.

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His appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of the post and will remain valid until further orders.

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“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri of Singh, IPS (TR:1993), Director General of Police, Government of Manipur to the post Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order read.

Singh’s transfer to New Delhi comes almost three years after he had assumed the post of DGP of Manipur on June 1, 2023.

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His tenure, however, witnessed huge spike in violence resulting in killing of almost 300 persons in Manipur and displacement of more than 50,000.

The violence continues till date in the state with a brief lull in between. The latest incident was the killing of church leaders in the state last week and the abduction of six Nagas by suspected militants.

He was appointed DGP just days after ethnic violence had broken out in the state on May 3, 2023.

Singh, who was previously Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was sent on an inter-cadre deputation to Manipur from the Centre on May 29, 2023.

His predecessor, P Doungel, was transferred to the state Home Department.

The move to send Singh as DGP at that time was seen as an attempt by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to balance local dynamics by bringing in a non-tribal, non-Meitei police chief, aiming to avoid any potential controversy.

Soon after the violence broke out in the state on May 3, the Central Government had also appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur Government.

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