Manipur groups welcome PM’s visit, oppose celebratory events

Several organisations representing the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to the state on September 13, but strongly opposed the inclusion of a dance performance in the official reception, saying their mourning period for victims of ethnic violence is not yet over.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki community, said the PM should indeed be welcomed, but stressed his visit must deliver justice and recognition of the aspirations of the Kuki-Zo people. It reiterated the demand for a lasting political solution, warning that temporary relief would not address the root causes of the conflict.

The Imphal Hmar Displaced Committee added that, instead of celebrating, Modi should meet with victims of ongoing ethnic violence who remain displaced in relief camps. “Our mourning is not yet over, our tears are not yet dried, our wounds are not yet healed. We cannot dance with joy,” the committee stated.

On Thursday, several leaders from the BJP’s Phungyar Mandal resigned from the party ahead of Modi’s proposed visit to the state. The resignations were collectively submitted by members of the 43-Phungyar BJP Mandal and its affiliated Morchas. The move was led by Ngachonmi Ramshang, Special Invitee of BJP Manipur Pradesh, along with senior active members and primary members of the party. However, BJP’s Phungyar unit later dismissed the resignations as a “publicity stunt”.

Meanwhile, as part of the preparations of Modi’s purported visit, which is yet to be officially confirmed by the Centre and the BJP. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on September 9 held a meeting with five Kuki-Zo MLAs in Churachandpur.

On September 7, Bhalla had interacted with around 20 BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and state party president A Sharda Devi.

The series of selective meetings had drawn criticism from the opposition with former chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh saying that the selective invitation undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives.

The United Naga Council (UNC) has decided to temporarily suspend its trade embargo from 6 pm effective September 11 along national highways in the state, following a written assurance from the state government to hold talks regarding the scrapping of the free movement regime (FMR) along Myanmar border and the construction of border fencing.

In yet another development, the District Magistrate of Churachandpur has issued an order prohibiting the carrying, use or brandishing of air guns within the district with immediate effect, in view of an upcoming VVIP visit.