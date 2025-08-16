DT
PT
Home / India / Manipur Guv Ajay Bhalla gets additional charge of Nagaland Governor

Manipur Guv Ajay Bhalla gets additional charge of Nagaland Governor

Former Union Secretary Bhalla, originally from Jalandhar in Punjab, is a retired IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:44 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
Ajay Kumar Bhalla. File
Consequent upon the demise of La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties.

The President House said Bhalla will assume immediate charge.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as Manipur Governor on December 24, 2024.

Former Union Secretary Bhalla, originally from Jalandhar in Punjab, is a retired IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

He served as Home Secretary from August 2019 to August 2024.

