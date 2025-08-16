Manipur Guv Ajay Bhalla gets additional charge of Nagaland Governor
Former Union Secretary Bhalla, originally from Jalandhar in Punjab, is a retired IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre
Advertisement
Consequent upon the demise of La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties.
Advertisement
The President House said Bhalla will assume immediate charge.
Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as Manipur Governor on December 24, 2024.
Advertisement
Former Union Secretary Bhalla, originally from Jalandhar in Punjab, is a retired IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.
He served as Home Secretary from August 2019 to August 2024.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement