Manipur Guv Ajay Bhalla gets additional charge of Nagaland Governor

Consequent upon the demise of La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties.

The President House said Bhalla will assume immediate charge.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as Manipur Governor on December 24, 2024.

Former Union Secretary Bhalla, originally from Jalandhar in Punjab, is a retired IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

He served as Home Secretary from August 2019 to August 2024.