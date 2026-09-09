Manipur musician’s murder: Chargesheet in 2 weeks: Rijiju as Opposition slams HM over law & order

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over law and order in the Capital and the safety of people from the Northeast.

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Chongtham (54) was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and people working in a dhaba after he objected to shouting and drinking outside his apartment at Kilokari village on Monday. The police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.

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Rahul, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the killing had raised a disturbing question among families from the North-East living in Delhi, whether they were safe in the national capital.

“A father has been killed outside his own home in his own country’s capital,” said Rahul, asking what the Home Ministry and the Delhi Police were doing to check what he described as growing lawlessness, particularly against people from the North-East. He demanded a swift investigation and prosecution of culprits.

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Kharge mounted a broader attack on the Centre, calling Chongtham’s killing a “chilling reminder” of lawlessness under the BJP and alleging that students, women, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and people from the North-East were increasingly vulnerable.

“Under Shah’s watch, Delhi has become a crime capital,” Kharge alleged, demanding the strictest action against those responsible.

He also linked the episode to continuing concerns surrounding people from Manipur, accusing the Modi government of failing them “both within their state and outside it”.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the killing a “national shame” and questioned how a young father could be beaten to death outside his home merely for asking people to lower the noise.

“This is the national capital, we cannot allow violence to rule our city unchecked,” she said, demanding immediate action by the Delhi Police.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also targeted the BJP, alleging that ordinary citizens were increasingly finding themselves helpless before the ruling party and government machinery.

Rijiju, however, said the police had moved swiftly after the incident. He said that he had personally spoken to senior officers, including the South Delhi range IGP, the DCP and the joint commissioner responsible for the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region.

Paraphrasing the sequence conveyed to him by the police, Rijiju said the incident began with a late-night dispute involving Chongtham, delivery workers and dhaba employees over noise and music. It later escalated into a physical confrontation that ultimately claimed the musician’s life.

He said eight persons had been apprehended and the police had met Chongtham’s family. Arrangements were also being made to take his mortal remains to Manipur.

Cautioning against giving the incident a wider communal or regional colour, Rijiju said the accused came from different states and communities and worked as delivery personnel or at dhabas.

He said the priority now was to build a strong prosecution. He added that the police had assured him that a robust chargesheet would be filed before the court within two weeks.

Rijiju stressed that the case must be prepared in a manner that could withstand legal scrutiny and ensure strict punishment for those found guilty.

Meanwhile, the North East Students Society and Delhi University condoled Chongtham’s death, remembering him as a “respected Manipuri musician”.