Manipur on edge, more forces rushed as CRPF DG reviews security

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, CRPF Director General GP Singh recently reviewed the force’s operational preparedness and directed officers and ground commanders to ensure peace and security across their respective areas of responsibility.

Meanwhile, sources said 30 companies of the CRPF, along with one company each of the CoBRA and Rapid Action Force (RAF), had been dispatched to the state. Additional companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also being sent to bolster the deployment amid a spate of violent incidents.

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The reinforcements are in addition to the 206 CRPF companies, two CoBRA companies and around 250 BSF companies already stationed in Manipur, the sources added.