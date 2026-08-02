DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Manipur Police commandos may return to highway patrol duty to tackle extortion

Manipur Police commandos may return to highway patrol duty to tackle extortion

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam says the government is considering restoring police commandos for highway patrol duty to reduce extortion on NH-2 and NH-37

article_Author
PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 05:08 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. Image credit/PTI File.
Advertisement

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday said the government is considering redeploying state police commandos on national highways passing through the state to curb extortion.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Konthoujam said state police commandos were earlier deployed on highways for Road Opening Patrol (ROP) duty.

Advertisement

"Earlier, state police commandos used to be deployed on the highways for ROP duty. We are trying to deploy them. However, there is a lack of manpower in the state forces," he said.

Advertisement

"We are discussing how to restore the commandos for ROP duty. If we deploy them, the level of extortion on the highways will decrease," the minister added.

His remarks come amid rising incidents of extortion targeting essential goods and fuel convoys on the state's two key highways -- NH-37, linking Imphal and Silchar, and NH-2, connecting Imphal with Dimapur.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts