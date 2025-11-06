Manipur records major dip in tourist footfall, owing to ethnic clashes

Tourist arrivals in Manipur have fallen from 1.79 lakh in 2019–20 to around 17,000 in 2024–25, following ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. State officials recently conveyed this to MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar during a meeting in Imphal.

The MoS was informed that the number of tourists had fallen sharply —from over 1,79,000 (1,67,000 domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019–20 to just about 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024–25.

During the review meeting, state officials also raised the issue of exorbitant airfares. Manipur's Additional Chief Secretary (Transport/Textiles, Commerce and Industry) Anurag Bajpai highlighted that current airfare levels for the Imphal sector are disproportionately higher than those for comparable routes in other Northeastern states, despite similar distances. Officials expressed concern that airlines might be offsetting losses on less-profitable routes by inflating fares on high-demand routes such as Imphal, adversely affecting the local population.

Owing to frequent blockage of highways by various ethnic groups and even central security forces, and with no rail connectivity available, air travel remains the most convenient mode of transport in Manipur. However, the cost of air travel has skyrocketted. For instance, the fare for the short Imphal–Guwahati route, a 45-minute journey, has reportedly jumped from Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000, marking an unprecedented hike.

Officials urged the junior minister to take up this issue with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry. On November 4, Bajpai also convened a meeting with key representatives from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air India Express, IndiGo and Alliance Air to discuss the abnormal surge in air ticket prices and the restricted connectivity of the Imphal sector.

Even Manipur Governor AK Bhalla has written to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, urging immediate intervention to rationalise airfares and enhance flight operations. The Governor’s letter highlighted the social and economic strain caused by inflated ticket prices and sought remedial easures in coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airline operators.