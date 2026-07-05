Manipur SIR: 19.34 lakh voters in draft electoral roll, says CEO

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Arun Kumar Sinha said the state has 19.34 lakh voters in the draft electoral roll, which was published on Sunday after the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Addressing a press conference, Sinha said till June 28, out of 20,93,076 electors, a total of 19,34,399 electors or 92.42 per cent have submitted their enumeration forms during the SIR.

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The CEO said that, as per the draft electoral roll, Manipur has 19,34,399 voters comprising 9,40,466 males, 9,93,660 females, and 294 third genders.

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Sinha attributed the “successful completion” of the enumeration phase to the coordinated efforts of District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 16 districts, 60 EROs, 84 AEROs, 317 BLO Supervisors and 2,956 BLOs deployed at 2,956 polling booths, supported by volunteers.

He also said BLOs found 7,394 electors enrolled at multiple places and 43,000 electors dead.

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The CEO said 1,08,283 voters had either “shifted, were absent as the BLOs did not find these electors or did not get back their filled enumeration forms before June 28.

Genuine electors can still be added back in the electoral roll during the claims and objections period from July 5 to August 4 this year, he added.

Sinha said, “To ensure universal awareness and participation, during the enumeration period, CEOs, DEOs and EROs conducted extensive awareness campaigns and held multiple meetings with political parties to explain the process and shared updates on the progress of the enumeration phase of SIR at regular intervals.”

“Enumeration forms were provided to the Internally Displaced Persons through the Nodal Officers of the District where they are presently residing, and their duly filled enumeration forms were collected and handed over to Electoral Registration Officers of respective Assembly Constituency through the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur for digitisation by the concerned BLO”, he said.

The final electoral roll will be published on September 6 this year.