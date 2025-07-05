Manipur to shut all relief camps by December under 3-phase resettlement plan

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh has announced that the state government will shut down all relief camps by December 2025, as part of a three-phase resettlement plan for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Advertisement

The announcement was made on the sidelines of an event in Imphal on July 4, where Singh stated that the number of IDPs had come down from 62,000 to 57,000, with some already returning to their homes.

“We have devised a three-phase plan after discussions with the Central Government and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The first phase, focusing on those who can return immediately, is underway and expected to be completed by July. The second phase will conclude by October, and the final phase by December.”

Advertisement

“For those whose houses were destroyed, we are providing Rs 1.3 lakh, along with an additional Rs 1.73 lakh, to support reconstruction efforts,” he added.

Singh also mentioned that about 7,000 IDPs—whose homes remain structurally intact but have deteriorated after nearly two years of neglect—will receive financial aid for repairs.

Advertisement

For those unable to return to their original homes—estimated at 8,000 to 10,000 people from areas such as Moreh, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi—the government is constructing 1,000 prefabricated houses.

“These will serve as temporary accommodations for those who cannot return by December,” Singh stated.

Addressing concerns about restricted movement in certain parts of the state, the Chief Secretary said efforts are underway to restore free movement, involving collaboration between central and state authorities, civil society organisations, and community leaders.

“Free movement is likely to be restored very soon,” he added.

Highlighting signs of positive change, Singh noted that farming activities have resumed, with communities sharing water and other resources.