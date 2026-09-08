The tragic death of a 54-year-old Manipuri music teacher, Chongtham Vikram Singh, after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in Kilokari Village, Ashram, Delhi, following a dispute over noise and nuisance outside his residence has resonated across the North East and the community in Delhi.

According to police, Vikram Singh had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff opposite his house. When he came downstairs to object, he was allegedly attacked with fists and blows. Vikram was taken to Holy Family Hospital by his son Yaiphaba for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

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Manipuri activist and scholar Binalaxmi Nepram who was with the family posted, "Manipuri musician Tamo Chongtham Vikram was beaten to death in Delhi yesterday. We were with his wife, brother, Manipur community members throughout the day & waited till the post mortem was over at 9 pm yesterday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences" Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Kherea accused the state and Union Government of creating a culture of impunity that lead to the cicrumstances surrounding the musician's death.

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"C. Vikram Singh, a musician from Manipur, objected to the noise and nuisance outside his home in Delhi. He was beaten to death. One could dismiss this as an isolated incident of drunken violence. But there is more to it. This happened after years of the government normalising and legitimising loud DJs, public ruckus and the blatant disregard for rules. Instead of enforcing the law consistently, those in power have too often looked the other way - creating a culture of impunity. The government may not have wielded the bat that killed Vikram Singh. But it cannot escape responsibility for creating the environment that led to his murder," Khera said.

Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam called for exemplary punishment for the guilty, Whether a person is from India's Northeast or the so-called "mainstream" or "mainland" India, life with dignity matters; exemplary punishment must be given to those who have snatched away our beloved Vikram, a gentle soul and gifted, pioneering guitarist! My office and I spent the whole day coordinating with the police, AIIMS, DMCC volunteers, and my brother Vikram's family. Just as I was returning home in the evening, the DCP informed me that eight accused had been arrested." Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam expressed condolences over his death, remembering his contribution to music and the cultural life of the state.

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"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of renowned guitarist Shri Chongtham Vikram. His valuable contribution to music and the cultural life of Manipur will always be remembered with deep respect. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray for strength and solace to help them bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," he posted According to the Police, a PCR call regarding the alleged beating of C. Vikram Singh was received at Delhi's Sunlight Colony police station on September 7, 2026. Police said the preliminary enquiry indicated that Singh, had objected to alleged shouting and nuisance by delivery boys and dhaba staff in front of his residence in Kilokari Village. When he came downstairs and objected, he was allegedly assaulted with fists and blows. Police have registered an FIR under murder provisions and said all the accused, including minors, have been apprehended.