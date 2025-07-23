Manipur’s theatre icon Ratan Thiyam dies at 77

Manipur’s renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Ratan Thiyam died at a hospital here early on Wednesday, officials said.

Advertisement

He was 77.

“Thiyam died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at around 1.30 am on Wednesday after a prolonged illness,” a state government official said.

Advertisement

A recipient of Padma Shri in 1989, Thiyam was known for blending traditional Manipuri art forms with contemporary craft, innovation and poetic narratives.

Founder of the Imphal-based Chorus Repertory Theatre, Thiyam briefly served as the director of the New Delhi-based National School of Drama from 1987 to 1988.

Advertisement

The Manipur government also condoled the death of Thiyam.

“With profound grief and deep sorrow, we mourn the passing of Padma Shri recipient and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee - Ratan Thiyam, a towering figure in Indian theatre and a cultural icon of Manipur,” the government said in a statement.

“We join the artistic fraternity and the nation in remembering his extraordinary legacy. Heartfelt condolences to his family, disciples and admirers around the world,” it said.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh also expressed his grief over the death of Thiyam, and said his work carried the soul of Manipur.

Singh, in a post on X, said, “It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur.” The former CM also said, “His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity. His work carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.”