DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Manipur's 'waste to wealth' agripreneur builds green economy 

Manipur's 'waste to wealth' agripreneur builds green economy 

What started as a personal environmental effort grew into an integrated farming system that combines vermiculture, agriculture and horticulture, all within a compact, optimised space
article_Author
ANI
Thoubal (Manipur), Updated At : 10:48 AM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dina Oinam explains his organic farming model Photo: ANI
Advertisement

From composing film music to cultivating local herbs and producing tonnes of organic compost, Dina Oinam's journey is a remarkable story of resilience and rural innovation. A resident of Wangjing in Thoubal district, Dina is now a celebrated agripreneur known for his sustainable "waste to wealth" farming model.

Advertisement

The seeds of his idea were sown in 2014-2015, when Dina began converting kitchen waste into vermicompost. What started as a personal environmental effort grew into an integrated farming system that combines vermiculture, agriculture and horticulture, all within a compact, optimised space.

Advertisement

"People often overlook waste, but there is significant demand for the valuable product once it's properly processed," Dina noted.

In 2018, he formally launched his venture. Today, his farm is a vibrant microcosm, cultivating over 100 varieties of indigenous herbs and vegetables, many of which possess ancestral medicinal value. Hanging pots of black ginger, a thriving grapevine and a poly-roof system that helps regulate temperature, all rest atop a vermiculture unit that generates nearly five tonnes of compost monthly.

Advertisement

Dina Oinam. ANI photo

Dina earns Rs 10-12 lakh annually from compost and an additional Rs 60,000-80,000 from grapes alone. With minimal input and maximum output, his model is both low-cost and high-impact.

Under his motto, "Rs 100 saved is Rs 100 earned," Dina has trained over 5,000 people. Around 80 continue working closely with him, earning an average of Rs 2,000 a day.

Chaoba Akoijam, one of the farmers trained by Dina, shared, "We require additional training, and it's essential for us to grasp the technical aspects. That's why we've informed our supervisor that we will study, and afterwards, we will achieve success as entrepreneurs." Encouraged by success, Dina now promotes the commercial cultivation of native plants like Peruk, Awa-phadigom, bamboo and lotus.

An Arts graduate from Delhi University's Ramjas College and a music composer, Dina's tune today plays in harmony with nature, a sustainable symphony of innovation and self-reliance.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts