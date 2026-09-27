Manmohan Singh’s 94th birth anniversary observed; Sonia, Rahul attend ceremony

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s family on Saturday paid tributes to him on his 94th birth anniversary with a private and sombre ceremony that was attended by his closest friends and associates.

The gathering was graced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former law minister Ashwani Kumar, Director General of the National Institute of Punjabi Studies Mohinder Singh and Patricia Uberoi, Honorary Fellow and Director at the Institute of Chinese Studies, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in Delhi.

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The event witnessed devotional singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, with world-famous ragi Padma Shri Bhai Harjinder Singh Srinagar wale leading the shabad kirtan.

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Late PM’s wife Gursharan Kaur performed the Gurbani shabad ‘Apne Sewak Ki Aape Rakhai’, composed by Guru Arjan Dev in Raag Asa.

Accompanying her mother was Upinder Kaur, while her sister Daman Singh also attended the ceremony with family members from Delhi, Punjab and Kolkata.

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Singer Jasbir Jassi, who shares family ties with Bhai Harjinder Singh was also in attendance at the ceremony. Wives of both are sisters.

The shabad kirtan was followed by ardas by Head Granthi of Gurdwara Bangla Saheb Bhai Ranjit Singh, following which langar was served to all. The ceremony lasted for two hours at the former PM’s residence on Motilal Nehru Marg in Lutyens Delhi.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to his predecessor. “Tributes to our former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He spent many years in public life and served the nation with dedication,” said PM Modi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also remembered Singh and said the late PM’s life was defined by humility, integrity and wisdom.