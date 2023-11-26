Mann ki Baat: India ‘crushing terrorism’ with all its courage, says PM Modi on 26/11 anniversary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it was a “misfortune” that the Constitution’s first Amendment related to curtailing the “Freedom of Speech” and “Freedom of Expression”.

Whereas, he claimed that “through the 44th amendment, the wrongs committed during the Emergency had been duly rectified”.

The prime minister said this during his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, while wishing the nation on Constitution Day.

The Constituent Assembly had adopted and passed the Constitution on November 26 in 1949. This day since 2015 is being observed as Constitution Day.

Modi also remembered those who were killed during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which had taken place on November 26.

“We can never forget November 26. It was on this day that the country had come under the dastardliest terror attack. Terrorists had shaken Mumbai and the entire country. But, it is India’s fortitude that made us surmount the ordeal and now we are crushing terrorism with full courage. I pay homage to all of them who lost their lives in the Mumbai attack. Today, the country is in remembrance of those bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice during the attack,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged people not to go abroad for organising their family weddings. He said by holding weddings within the country, the nation’s money will remain in the country and also generate employment opportunities for people.

“Some families go abroad and organise weddings. Is this at all necessary? If we celebrate the festivities of marriage on Indian soil, amid the people of India, the country’s money will remain in the country. The people of the country will get an opportunity to render some service or the other at your wedding… even poor people will tell their children about that occasion. Can you extrapolate on this mission of ‘Vocal for Local’? Why don’t we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country? It is possible that the kind of system you want may not be there today, but if we organise such events, systems will also develop. This is a topic related to very big families. I hope this pain of mine will definitely reach those big families,” Modi said.

