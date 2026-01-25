DT
PT
Home / India / 'Mann ki Baat': Indian products must be synonymous with top quality, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Indian products must be synonymous with top quality, says PM Modi

Urges young entrepreneurs, industrialists to make quality the defining hallmark of everything India produces

Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the nation, especially young entrepreneurs and industrialists, to make “quality” the defining hallmark of everything India produces.

Addressing the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the year, Modi said, “The era of 'it just happens… it works… it will go through somehow' is over. Come, let us prioritise quality with all our might this year. Let our only mantra be quality, quality and only quality", emphasising that the world is watching India as its economy surges forward.

Through his monthly radio broadcast, the Prime Minister urged the nation to set excellence as the benchmark, ensuring that no compromise is made when it comes to quality.

He called upon the citizens to “shoulder a huge responsibility”, saying, “Better quality today than what it was yesterday. Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology or electronics… even packaging; the connotation of an Indian product should become – ‘top quality’. Come, let us make excellence our benchmark. Let us resolve that there will be no laxity on quality, nor will there be any compromise on quality”.

Reiterating his earlier call from the Red Fort, PM Modi highlighted the principle of ‘Zero Defect, Zero Effect’ as essential for accelerating India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat.

The PM also spoke about the country’s many achievements and urged citizens to recognise and celebrate India’s progress.

Looking ahead, he mentioned about the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held next month. The summit will bring together experts from around the world, particularly from the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, to discuss developments and innovations in AI.

“The summit will not only foster global collaboration but also showcase India’s progress and achievements in the field of artificial intelligence,” Modi said.

Modi also emphasised that environmental protection does not always require grand campaigns or large organisations and even small, consistent efforts by individuals can bring about significant change.

Citing the example of Benoy Das, a resident of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, the Prime Minister highlighted how one person’s dedication can make a tangible difference. Das has personally planted thousands of trees, often bearing the entire cost of purchasing, planting, and nurturing the saplings.

