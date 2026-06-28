Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails self-reliance goals achieved by country   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, highlighted a series of indigenous achievements across the naval, aerospace and missile sectors, calling them milestones that inspire national pride. He said the successes underscore the country’s growing strength in security, innovation and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

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He also expressed gratitude to the people of the country for responding positively to his appeal for responsible consumption in light of the prevailing war-like situation in West Asia.

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Speaking during the monthly radio programme, Modi said that the first half of 2026 had witnessed several remarkable accomplishments by Indians, with June marking significant progress in the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

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Referring to his recent visit to Kolkata, the Prime Minister said INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy’s fleet. He emphasized that the warships were designed and built entirely in India, reflecting the country’s expanding indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

“In June, the nation has attained certain achievements that fill every citizen with pride. These successes are linked to the country’s security and self-reliance. Recently, I had the opportunity to attend a Navy-related event in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy’s fleet. Everything - from the design to the manufacturing of these ships - is indigenous,” Modi said.

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Highlighting another landmark achievement in the aviation sector, Modi said the Made-in-India C-295 transport aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight in June. He added that 40 such aircraft are being manufactured in India, providing a major boost to the MSME and aerospace sectors, generating employment and strengthening the country’s self-reliance in defence production.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the successful test of an indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Developed jointly by DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners, the missile test, he said, demonstrated the growing synergy between India’s research institutions and domestic defence manufacturers.

Modi said India is becoming stronger and more self-reliant “from the seas to the skies,” with indigenous technologies playing an increasingly central role in safeguarding national security while driving industrial growth and technological advancement.