DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails self-reliance goals achieved by country   

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails self-reliance goals achieved by country   

In his monthly radio broadcast, the PM noted that in June itself, the country achieved a major success in the aviation sector

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:48 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tribune file
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, highlighted a series of indigenous achievements across the naval, aerospace and missile sectors, calling them milestones that inspire national pride. He said the successes underscore the country’s growing strength in security, innovation and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Advertisement

He also expressed gratitude to the people of the country for responding positively to his appeal for responsible consumption in light of the prevailing war-like situation in West Asia.

Advertisement

Speaking during the monthly radio programme, Modi said that the first half of 2026 had witnessed several remarkable accomplishments by Indians, with June marking significant progress in the country’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

Advertisement

Referring to his recent visit to Kolkata, the Prime Minister said INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy’s fleet. He emphasized that the warships were designed and built entirely in India, reflecting the country’s expanding indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

“In June, the nation has attained certain achievements that fill every citizen with pride. These successes are linked to the country’s security and self-reliance. Recently, I had the opportunity to attend a Navy-related event in Kolkata. There, INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray were inducted into the Indian Navy’s fleet. Everything - from the design to the manufacturing of these ships - is indigenous,” Modi said.

Advertisement

Highlighting another landmark achievement in the aviation sector, Modi said the Made-in-India C-295 transport aircraft successfully completed its maiden flight in June. He added that 40 such aircraft are being manufactured in India, providing a major boost to the MSME and aerospace sectors, generating employment and strengthening the country’s self-reliance in defence production.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the successful test of an indigenous Long-Range Land-Attack Cruise Missile by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Developed jointly by DRDO laboratories and Indian industry partners, the missile test, he said, demonstrated the growing synergy between India’s research institutions and domestic defence manufacturers.

Modi said India is becoming stronger and more self-reliant “from the seas to the skies,” with indigenous technologies playing an increasingly central role in safeguarding national security while driving industrial growth and technological advancement.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts