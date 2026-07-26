Mann ki Baat: PM Modi pays tribute to Kargil heroes, celebrates India’s youth power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the heroes of the Kargil War, saying Kargil Vijay Diwas remains an enduring symbol of the nation’s courage, valour and sacrifice. He also highlighted how India’s youth continues to drive the country's progress in technology, science, innovation and sports.

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Addressing the 136th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the spirit of the Kargil heroes continues to inspire a new generation that is driving India’s journey towards self-reliance and global leadership.

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Recalling the significance of July 26, he said there are certain dates that remain etched in the nation’s collective memory without the need for a calendar and Kargil Vijay Diwas is one such occasion. He paid tributes to all the brave martyrs and soldiers who safeguarded the country’s sovereignty during the Kargil conflict.

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“This day reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers. Towering peaks of Kargil, harsh weather, the challenge posed by the enemy, our soldiers faced every such circumstance, yet their spirit was greater than every challenge,” Modi said.

Highlighting the extraordinary valour displayed by the armed forces, he said the towering peaks of Kargil, severe weather conditions and enemy challenges could not weaken the resolve of Indian soldiers, whose courage proved stronger than every obstacle.

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The Prime Minister said that a special ‘Shaurya Vijay Yatra’ has been organised this year. The motorcycle rally commenced from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 14 and will culminate at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, honouring the sacrifices of the nation’s bravehearts.

Emphasising India’s growing defence capabilities, the Prime Minister said the recent induction of INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy marks another milestone in strengthening national security. He noted that India is making rapid progress in defence production, defence exports and strategic cooperation with friendly nations.

Referring to his recent visit to Indonesia, he said a major agreement concerning the BrahMos and Astra missile systems was concluded, reflecting India’s expanding role as a trusted defence partner on the global stage.

Highlighting India’s advances in the space sector, the Prime Minister said every Indian felt proud following the successful launch of Vikram-1, India’s first privately developed rocket. He described the achievement as a historic moment made possible by the country’s young innovators who transformed what once seemed impossible into reality.

“Every Indian is filled with pride following the successful launch of ‘Vikram-1’ last Sunday. All of us Indians were witness to this historic moment for India’s Space sector. It is India’s first rocket developed by the private sector. Our young innovators achieved something that was once difficult to even imagine,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also applauded Indian students for their outstanding performances in international Science Olympiads held this month in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. He said the accomplishments of these young minds demonstrate how talent combined with determination can overcome every challenge.

On water conservation, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign, which has been underway since July 4. He said the initiative encourages people to conserve rainwater where it falls through rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, rejuvenation of traditional water bodies and large-scale tree plantation. He expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation of citizens across villages, cities, panchayats and social organisations.

Turning to sports, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the Indian contingent participating in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and expressed confidence that Indian athletes would perform with excellence and make the nation proud.

He also congratulated badminton star PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Japan Open title, describing her achievement as another milestone for Indian sports.

Speaking on the preserving India’s cultural heritage, the Prime Minister drew attention to Kashmir’s traditional ‘Vagu’ mat, woven from reeds and paddy straw. He said the efforts to revive and promote this age-old craft reflect the dedication of local artisans and the enduring strength of India’s rich cultural traditions.