Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises athletes, dolphin conservation, traditional summer drinks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, highlighted India's achievements in sports, environmental conservation, traditional culture and scientific learning. He praised athletes for their record-breaking performances, spoke about India's traditional summer beverages, appreciated efforts to protect the endangered Ganges river dolphin, and encouraged young people to develop an interest in astronomy.

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During his monthly radio programme on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that the recently concluded National Senior Athletics Federation Competition in Ranchi witnessed several record-breaking performances. He also mentioned that traditional summer drinks from different parts of the country reflect the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

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Additionally, he commended the successful rescue of a Ganges river dolphin through a specially designed Dolphin Rescue Ambulance and urged young people to explore astronomy through clubs and planetarium visits.

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Speaking about sports, Modi congratulated athletes Gurinder Veer Singh, Vishal TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena, and Kuldeep Kumar for setting new national records during the championship in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He particularly highlighted the men's 100-metre race, where the national record was broken three times within two days by sprinters Gurinder Veer Singh and Animesh Kujur. Describing the achievement as a matter of pride for Indian athletics, he said it reflected the growing strength of the country's sporting talent.

Amid the prevailing heat wave conditions across much of the country, the Prime Minister advised citizens to stay hydrated and follow safety guidelines issued by authorities. He emphasised the importance of traditional Indian summer beverages such as lassi in Punjab and Haryana, chaas in Rajasthan and Gujarat, sattu sharbat in Bihar and Jharkhand, kokum sharbat and sol kadhi in the Konkan region and Goa, panakam and neer mor in South India, and bel pana in Odisha. He said these drinks are not merely refreshments but also symbols of India's rich cultural diversity.

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The Prime Minister also praised a unique conservation initiative involving a specially equipped Dolphin Rescue Ambulance that recently helped save a Ganges River Dolphin after a challenging 13-hour rescue operation. Designed as a mobile hospital, the ambulance is equipped with oxygen support, specialised stretchers, and rescue equipment to provide immediate assistance to injured or stranded dolphins.

Highlighting the power of citizen action, Modi shared the inspiring story of Akash Gupta from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, who mobilised local youth to clean the polluted Manorama river. Armed with simple tools and a strong commitment to change, the volunteers removed water hyacinths and large quantities of plastic waste, helping restore the river's cleanliness and raising environmental awareness among local residents.

Turning to science and education, the Prime Minister emphasised India's long-standing fascination with astronomy and noted that astronomy clubs are becoming increasingly popular among young people. He cited the efforts of Astro Kerala, which organises night observation camps and telescope-building workshops. Encouraging students to pursue hobbies and lifelong learning, he urged them to join astronomy clubs and visit planetariums during their holidays.

The Prime Minister also praised an inspiring social initiative led by Saji Valasseril in Aluva, Kerala. Motivated by the loss of students in a boat accident, Saji launched a swimming training mission that has taught more than 15,000 people, including children with disabilities, how to swim. The initiative has significantly improved water safety awareness and equipped thousands with a life-saving skill.