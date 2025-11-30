Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi speaks about setbacks and moving forth; lauds Gen Z

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's achievements in the space sector, calling it a reflection of the nation's "new thinking, innovation and youth power”.

Advertisement

Addressing the nation during the 128th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauded a team of young people from Pune, who attempted to fly drones in Mars-like conditions.

Advertisement

He said, "A few days ago, a video on social media caught my attention. It was about a unique drone competition organised by the ISRO. In this video, our country's youth, especially our Gen-Z, were attempting to fly drones in Martian-like conditions. In this competition, a team of young people from Pune achieved some success. Their drone even fell and crashed several times, but they did not give up. After several attempts, this team's drone managed to fly for some time in the conditions of Mars."

Advertisement

He added that the video reminded him of the setback when Chandrayaan went out of network coverage. Further, the Prime Minister added that the setback was followed by the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"This video reminded me of the day Chandrayaan went out of network coverage. That day, the entire country, especially the scientist community, was demoralised. But this setback did not deter them. On that very day, they started writing the success story of Chandrayaan-3. The determination of our youth is the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat," he said.

Advertisement

In 2019, ISRO lost communication with the Vikram lander during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Meanwhile, PM Modi termed the inauguration of Skyroot's Infinity Campus a "new boost" to India's space ecosystem.

"India's space ecosystem got a new boost with Skyroot's Infinity Campus. All this has become a reflection of India's new thinking, innovation and youth power... Imagine that era, when there were no satellites, no GPS systems, no navigation facilities, even then our sailors used to take large ships into the ocean and reach their destinations. Countries are now measuring the infinite expanse of space. The challenge remains the same, no GPS systems and no communication support," the Prime Minister said.

On November 27, PM Modi had inaugurated the Indian space start-up Skyroot's Infinity Campus in Hyderabad via video conferencing. PM Modi also unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with the capability to launch satellites to orbit.

The Prime Minister, during Mann Ki Baat, highlighted the world's largest Leap Engine MRO facility in Hyderabad and the induction of INS Mahe as developments in the defence sector that align with India's vision of self-reliance.

He said, "A few days ago, in Hyderabad, I inaugurated the world's largest Leap Engine MRO facility. This is a big step towards the maintenance, repair and overhaul sector of aircraft. Last week, during an event in Mumbai, INS Mahe was inducted into the Indian Navy." Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi virtually inaugurated Safran Aircraft Engine Services' new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad, marking the growth of India's aviation sector at an "unprecedented pace”. SAESI is Safran's dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility for LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines, which power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The establishment of this facility marks a significant milestone, as it is not only one of the largest global aircraft engine MRO facilities but also the first time a global engine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) has set up an MRO operation in India.

Spread across 45,000 sqm within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park-SEZ, the state-of-the-art facility has been developed with an initial investment of around Rs 1,300 crore.