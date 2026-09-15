Manohar Lal Khattar marks Hindi Diwas in US

Union Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar turned his Houston visit into a blend of culture, diplomacy, environmental responsibility and space cooperation on Sunday, ahead of the G20 Energy Abundance Ministerial Meeting.

The minister, who is in the US city to attend the three-day G20 meeting from September 14 to 16, began his engagements by joining the Hindi Diwas 2026 celebrations organised by the Consulate General of India, Houston, in collaboration with the International Hindi Association’s Houston chapter.

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Khattar praised efforts to promote Hindi and strengthen cultural ties between India and its diaspora. At the Indian Consulate, he also planted a tree under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

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The minister later visited NASA’s Johnson Space Centre, where he toured the facility and held discussions on opportunities to deepen India-US cooperation in the space sector.