DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Manoharpura becomes 2nd Multi-Lane Free Flow toll plaza on Delhi-Jaipur NH-48

Manoharpura becomes 2nd Multi-Lane Free Flow toll plaza on Delhi-Jaipur NH-48

MLFF framework introduces barrier-less tolling with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping and ensuring seamless traffic flow

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:09 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accelerated the transformation of India’s electronic toll collection system with the launch of Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) at the Manoharpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

The latest rollout marks another significant step towards enabling seamless, barrier-free highway travel by eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll plazas, thereby reducing travel time, congestion and fuel consumption.

Advertisement

The launch at Manoharpura follows the successful commissioning of Rajasthan’s first MLFF tolling system at Daulatpura Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Section on 19th June. Following the launch at Manoharpura, NHAI is also planning to transit the toll plaza at Shahjahanpur to the MLFF system, making commuting on the busy Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48 seamless and barrier-free.

Advertisement

The MLFF framework introduces barrier-less tolling with minimal human intervention, enabling vehicles to pass through toll locations without stopping and ensuring seamless traffic flow. The system integrates Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology with FASTag-based electronic toll collection to facilitate automated user fee collection with minimal human intervention.

For a seamless MLFF experience, National Highway users are required to maintain sufficient balance in their FASTag accounts. In case of scenarios such as insufficient FASTag balance, invalid or nonfunctional FASTag, users are issued an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment of user fee. Such users are required to pay normal user fees within 72 hours of the E-Notice. In case of non-compliance after 72 hours, the user fee will be charged at twice the normal rate of the vehicle category. E-Notices can be accessed and paid through the designated portal and Rajmargyatra App.

Advertisement

Implementation of MLFF has helped to strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up of physical toll plazas and improving overall efficiency in toll operations across the country.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts