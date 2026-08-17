BJP chief’s new team: Manpreet Badal, Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje in; Pardhan, Radha Mohan Agarwal names missing

The BJP on Monday unveiled its new team of national office-bearers under party president Nitin Nabin, bringing together experienced leaders and younger faces ahead of a crucial round of Assembly elections.

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The new team has 13 national vice-presidents, including former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, RSS veteran Ram Madhav, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, D Purandeshwari, Bharti Pawar and Tariq Mansoor.

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Former Union minister Smriti Irani has made a comeback as a national general secretary. Among the eight general secretaries are also Satish Poonia, Sanjay Bhatia, Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal and Vinod Tawde. Gajendra Patel and Harish Dwivedi have also been appointed to the post.

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RSS veteran BL Santhosh has been retained as national general secretary (Organisation). Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been named national joint general secretaries (Organisation).

A key change is the appointment of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as BJP treasurer. The move could raise questions over whether Goyal will continue in the Union Cabinet, given the BJP’s stated “one man, one post” principle.

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Anil Baluni, Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, has been retained as the party’s media chief.

In another organisational change, Tarun Chugh has been moved out of the general secretaries’ list and appointed in-charge of the BJP central office. General secretaries Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam and Radha Mohan Agarwal have not been retained in the new team.

The reshuffle assumes significance with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand among the states scheduled for Assembly elections next year. The new team gives these poll-bound states significant representation, signalling the BJP’s focus on strengthening its organisation ahead of the electoral cycle.