Mansarovar pilgrims’ first batch reaches Sikkim

The first group of 36 pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has arrived in Sikkim's capital Gangtok after six years, and moved to the 17 Mile area on Monday for acclimatisation, officials said. The pilgrims will proceed via the Nathu La pass and Tibet’s Shigatse city before reaching Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar, they said.

On June 20, the pilgrims will cross the India-China border, an official said on Monday. The group, comprising two officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, reached Gangtok on Sunday evening, he said.