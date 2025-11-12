DT
Home / India / Maoist carrying bounty of Rs 5 lakh surrenders in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Maoist carrying bounty of Rs 5 lakh surrenders in Jharkhand’s Latehar

Another active Maoist surrendered along with him

PTI
Latehar (Jharkhand), Updated At : 03:16 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel in Jharkhand. PTI file
Two Maoists — a sub-zonal commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, and an area commander from the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) — surrendered before the police in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The two were identified as sub-zonal commander Brajesh Yadav alias Rakesh Ji of Gumla district and area commander Awdhesh Lohra alias Rohit Lohra of Latehar district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said, “Two active Maoists of the JJMP have surrendered today. There are 10 pending cases against Brajesh Yadav. He was working as a sub-zonal commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.”

He said that Awdhesh Lohra of Herhanj area in Latehar had also surrendered. In all, five cases are pending against him.

“Both have surrendered before us under the aegis of the state government’s initiative ‘Nai Disha’ policy. All the benefits under this policy are being given to their families,” Gaurav said.

Meanwhile, Shailendra Kumar Sinha, Inspector General (IG) of the Palamu range, said, “This is a big achievement for Latehar police. It is the consequence of the joint efforts of the police and the public that two of the extremists have surrendered.”

