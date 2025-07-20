DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / March for statehood: Police in Jammu detains several Congress activists

March for statehood: Police in Jammu detains several Congress activists

This was the second time in as many days that police did not allow Congress to hold a rally
article_Author
PTI
jamm, Updated At : 07:08 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra and supporters stage a protest in demand of the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on Saturday. ANI
Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Tariq Hameed Karra was among scores of activists detained on Sunday by police during their march for statehood here.

Advertisement

This was the second time in as many days that police did not allow Congress to hold a rally, held under the banner 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq'.

On Saturday, a congress rally was stopped by police in Srinagar.

Advertisement

Hundreds of Congress activists led by Karra and party general secretary G A Mir assembled at party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of Jammu. They were to march to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, but were thwarted by police barricades.

Mir was also among the detainees.

Advertisement

Karra denounced the authorities, saying, "By this action, they showed their frustration and their mentality that they do not believe in a democratic system and have no respect for people's voice." He said that they were not on the roads to spread unrest, but had planned to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Lt Governor championing people's yearning for statehood.

"The Congress will not be cowed down by such actions, but will further strengthen our resolve to fight for our rights," Karra said.

He said that police action in Srinagar and Jammu notwithstanding, the party will go ahead with its 'Delhi challo' programme on Monday to 'ghareo' parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

"We will try to surround the Parliament on reaching Delhi. We will try to wake up this deaf, blind and handicapped government so that they can make Jammu and Kashmir a state as soon as possible," the PCC president said. He said the entire INDIA bloc MPs support the demand for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir said, "This is the commitment that was made by the Prime Minister. It has been 10 months (since the Lok Sabha elections), but statehood has not been restored yet. Modi should fulfil his commitment."

AICC secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary, among the detainees, accused police of trying to suppress the voice of the people.

"There is no justification for such an action against our peaceful rally. We will continue our struggle for restoration of statehood," he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts