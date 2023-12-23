Mariner goes missing from merchant vessel, Indian Coast Guard locates his body

PTI

Mumbai, December 23

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday located the body of a mariner, hours after he was reported missing from MV Boonya Naree, around 11 miles from Prongs Lighthouse off Mumbai.

A release by the maritime security agency said it deployed ICG Chetak 805 helicopter and Indian Coast Guard ship C439 for sea-air coordination to trace the missing sailor, whose body was found in the Arabian Sea.

“In a prompt and professional sea air search coordinated by MRCC (Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre) Mumbai, ICG Chetak 805 and ICG ship C439 located body of the mariner Abhishek Kumar who was reported missing from MV Boonya Naree today (Saturday) morning around 11 miles from prongs lt off Mumbai,” the Coast Guard said.

