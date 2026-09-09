Marital rape: SC to commence final hearing next month on petitions seeking criminalisation

Can a man be prosecuted for having sex with his wife without her consent and against her will?

The Supreme Court will next month commence final hearing petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape by doing away with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sinhita, 2023 provision which treats marital rape as an exception to rape.

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A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana on Wednesday ordered that the petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape to be listed for final hearing after three weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

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The Bench said it will examine if a prosecution can be sustained even if the marital rape exception survived, and secondly, if the exception itself was constitutionally valid.

“We will answer both questions. One, suppose the provision is sustained, despite that, whether it constitutes an offence. Two, their (petitioners’) direct challenge is to the provision itself… that it is not liable to be sustained,” the CJI said.

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To the petitioners’ contention that rape within marriage must lead to prosecution, Justice Bagchi said, “We fully appreciate the submission that there is no question of marriage resulting in an extinction of individual autonomy… Point well taken… Now, see the law as it stands. It is a penal law. And therefore, before a person can be prosecuted, rightly or wrongly, a constitutional court has to render a verdict that the exception is unreasonable or manifestly arbitrary. Only then prosecution can on that score be permitted.”

The Bench said it will examine the implications of reading down the exception, and see if an act expressly excluded from the offence can nevertheless be brought within its ambit through interpretation. It pointed out that violence within marriage was covered under other penal provisions and that the exception to rape did not protect a perpetrator from other offences like grievous injury or culpable homicide.

“So, it’s not that the offence is restricted only within the four corners of rape as defined under the Indian Penal Code. The exception does not protect a perpetrator if he has caused grievous injury or death,” the Bench noted.

The Bench said, “Issues to be considered is Mens Rea (intention), culpability… the way we interpret the Constitution… so that we don’t spring a surprise on our citizens.”

Under BNS too, Exception 2 to section 63 (rape) says that “sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape”.

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “Even if marital rape is to be criminalised, it is not up to the Supreme Court to do so. It is the job of the Legislature and the Executive.

The Centre had earlier defended the criminal law provision which protected husbands from being prosecuted for rape for having sex with his wife against her will, saying it may severely impact the conjugal relationship and lead to serious disturbances in the institution of marriage.

The matter was last heard on October 23, 2025 by a Bench led by the then CJI DY Chandrachud who could not complete it in view of his imminent retirement a few days later on November 10 that year.