Maritime security, trade to top PM’s ASEAN agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manila from November 16 to 18 to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, with India looking to deepen maritime security cooperation, expand technology partnerships and strengthen trade ties with the strategically important Southeast Asian region.

The visit could also see a possible Quad-level engagement on the sidelines, with US President Donald Trump scheduled to attend the ASEAN summit. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has not confirmed any such meeting, with officials saying they would share an update once the schedule is finalised.

Ahead of the visit, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Rudrendra Tandon said maritime cooperation would remain a priority, with India keen to enhance maritime domain awareness, explore coordinated patrolling and collaborate with ASEAN countries to tackle piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

“Maritime cooperation will always be a priority. We are an Indian Ocean country. The Southeast Asian maritime zone is a maritime zone that abuts the Indian Ocean. So, it is by default a very important area for us,” Tandon said during a media briefing on Thursday.

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He said coordinated patrolling could help countries effectively monitor the vast maritime domain, while stressing the importance of cooperation to ensure good order at sea.

Modi’s visit, at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, comes as India and ASEAN mark 2026 as the Year of Maritime Cooperation. The two sides will also commemorate 35 years of their dialogue partnership and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027.

India’s trade with the ASEAN region has reached around $122 billion, making the grouping a major trading partner. Tandon said a stronger strategic relationship with the 11-member bloc would help both sides build resilience against rapid geopolitical changes and contribute to peace and stability in Asia.

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“We strongly believe that, as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us,” he said.

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and chart the future course of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-led forum involving eight other participating countries, will provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss regional and global security issues.

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The Philippines, which holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2026, has chosen “Navigating the Future” as the theme for this year's summit process.

On the trade front, India is pushing for an early conclusion of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA). Tandon said negotiations were continuing but acknowledged that reaching a consensus among 10 ASEAN member states and India was a complex and time-consuming exercise.

He, however, said India was pursuing bilateral trade facilitation initiatives with individual ASEAN countries to protect and advance its commercial interests without waiting for the multilateral review to be completed.

Beyond trade, New Delhi is looking to leverage its capabilities in digital public infrastructure, telecommunications and power-grid integration to expand its economic engagement with the region.

On regional security, India reiterated its position that the proposed Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, being negotiated between ASEAN and China, must conform to international maritime law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

On Myanmar, India maintained that isolating the country was not the right approach, arguing that such a policy could create space for other external players. Tandon said New Delhi supported ASEAN's initiatives to engage the Myanmar government and believed patience and consistency were essential given the country's complex history and society.

The Prime Minister's programme in Manila will include a dinner hosted by Marcos for visiting leaders, followed by the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit on November 17.

Bilateral meetings with other leaders are also being worked out, while the government is attempting to accommodate the Indian community's demand for an interaction with Modi.

Asked about a possible Quad meeting on the sidelines, Tandon said no such programme had been finalised and that arrangements for bilateral engagements were still being worked out.

Modi had participated virtually in the previous ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025, when he designated 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.