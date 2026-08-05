Mark Zuckerberg apologies for child sex abuse and deepfake content, errors in operating Meta platform

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday sent his apologies to the parliamentary panel on IT and the government on a range of issues agitating the Centre about the operation of the social media giant in India.

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The apologies were also conveyed by top Meta brass that met Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his Rail Bhavan office.

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"Mark Zuckerberg has sent apologies for CSAM (child sexual abuse material) content, deepfake content and errors in operating the platform. It was made clear to them that they are not covered under the Intermediary definition. They select who receives the content. Safe harbour under the IT Act is not applicable. They admitted that a lot of money was paid for boosting certain types of content. They apologised and regretted the mistake," official sources said.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Meta representatives also met IT secretary S Krishnan, who gave them three days to apologise for removing PM Narendra Modi's video on exam reforms for five hours and for hosting sex abuse content on its platforms.

Panel chairman Nishikant Dubey made it clear to Meta that they would lose safe harbour provisions if they did not apologise.

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"Safe harbour, why? On abusive language, harassment, violence, sexual content involving children and women, anti-national fake news? For boosting false propaganda of anti-national forces through algorithmic trending and finally for keeping PM Modi's video to 140 crore Indians closed for five hours? The public has awakened," Dubey said.