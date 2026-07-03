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Home / India / Married woman found dead in hotel room after video call with friend; had checked in with a man

Married woman found dead in hotel room after video call with friend; had checked in with a man

The woman, identified as Renuka, was a resident of Alwal. According to police, she was married, had a child and worked at a restaurant and pub in the city

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage, hotel records and the woman's mobile phone.
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Investigators said Renuka had checked into the hotel with a man at around 3 am on Wednesday. The man left the hotel at about 10.30 pm on Thursday, while she remained in the room.

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A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area in the early hours of Friday, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

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The woman, identified as Renuka, was a resident of Alwal. According to police, she was married, had a child and worked at a restaurant and pub in the city.

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Investigators said Renuka had checked into the hotel with a man at around 3 am on Wednesday. The man left the hotel at about 10.30 pm on Thursday, while she remained in the room.

Police said hotel records show she ordered dinner at around 11.56 pm. She later made a video call to a friend before she was found dead in the room.

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Hotel staff alerted the police after discovering her. A police team reached the hotel, conducted a preliminary inspection and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage, hotel records and the woman's mobile phone. The man who accompanied her to the hotel is also being questioned as part of the investigation.

"We have registered a case and are investigating all aspects. The exact circumstances leading to the woman's death will be known only after the investigation is completed," Langar Houz Sub-Inspector Syed Munwar Ali said.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

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