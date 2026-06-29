Mass poisoning plot foiled at Muharram event in Mumbai

A major tragedy was averted as the Mumbai police noticed a suspicious man distributing capsules during a Muharram procession in the city with the intent to cause “mass harm”.

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The police said the man, who was distributing capsules containing zinc phosphide, a rodenticide, was arrested.

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The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Zone-I, Jayant Meena, said the accused had confessed to his crime and intended to distribute the capsules as painkillers.

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He said that during the Muharram procession in the jurisdiction of the Byculla police station, Mumbai police, noticed a suspicious man distributing capsules. His capsules were seized, and other details recorded. He said 14,900 capsules were seized so far.

“Around 4 am, a man named Salman fell ill with vomiting and stomach pain after consuming one of those capsules. Subsequently, the police traced and arrested the suspect. He confessed that it was a conspiracy to target the procession and cause mass harm. He had procured 50 kg of zinc phosphide and 30,000 empty capsules, filling them over the past 15 days while staying in Mumbai. His plan was to distribute them as painkillers,” Meena said.

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“A major tragedy and possible mass casualty was averted. So far, 14,900 capsules have been seized, with the remaining capsules and chemicals still under investigation. The accused, who runs a paint business, sourced chemicals through his trade and ordered capsules online. His foreign travel links and possible associates in Mumbai are also being investigated,” he added.