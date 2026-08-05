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Home / India / Massachusetts, Boston declare August 15 as ‘India Day’ ahead of India's Independence Day

Massachusetts, Boston declare August 15 as ‘India Day’ ahead of India's Independence Day

Proclamation issued by Massachusetts governor says India has largest diaspora in world, with more than 3.6 crore people living in other countries

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 09:18 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the contributions made by the Indian diaspora to the state, and urged residents to participate fittingly in observance.

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In a proclamation issued on August 1, the governor also recognised the vital role played by community organisations and advocates in fostering civic engagement, cultural exchange and mutual understanding through its annual Independence-Day celebrations and community-service efforts.

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A similar proclamation was also issued by Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston, declaring August 15 as India Day. She also welcomed the opening of the new Indian Consulate in Boston and celebrated the visit of INS Sudarshini at the SAILBOSTON-250 event.

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The proclamation issued by the Massachusetts governor said August 15, 2026, will mark the 79th anniversary of India’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947, a historic moment that laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy.

It noted that India has the largest diaspora in the world, with more than 36 million (3.6 crore) people of Indian origin living in other countries. It said over five million (50 lakh) people of Indian origin reside in the United States, who contribute greatly to the social, economic and civic health of the nation and community.

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The proclamation said India is a composite civilisation, an ancient nation extraordinarily unique as a cultural mosaic of people embracing a prodigious diversity of ethnic groups, religions, languages, customs, traditions, clothing, gastronomy, climatic conditions and natural resources, and yet presenting an underlying unity.

It noted that the Indian-American population in Massachusetts has made significant contributions in fields, such as medicine, science, technology, education, business and public service, enriching the cultural and economic fabric of the Commonwealth.

It also noted that the Indian-American community across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts continues to honour this important occasion with events that celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, democratic values and enduring commitment to peace and progress.

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