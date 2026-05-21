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Home / India / Massive blaze erupts in Thane market; fireman among 2 killed

Massive blaze erupts in Thane market; fireman among 2 killed

Two other fire personnel injured in the incident

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PTI
Thane, Updated At : 09:10 AM May 21, 2026 IST
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A fireman and a security guard were killed after a massive fire broke out at a market complex near Thane railway station in Maharashtra early on Thursday, officials said.

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A “brigade call” (situation requiring maximum fire department resources) was declared after the blaze erupted at 3.45 am at the Gamdevi market complex, where several vegetable and clothing stalls were located, an official said.

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Huge flames and thick smoke rising from the burning stalls triggered panic in the area, eyewitnesses said.

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A fireman and a security guard were killed, Additional Commissioner of Police Prashant Rode told PTI.

Two other fire personnel were injured in the incident, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said.

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It was a “major fire” and destroyed the market, which housed numerous clothing stalls, vegetable and fruit markets, alongside a local municipal ward office, he said.

“The fire broke out in the small hours of Thursday, and firefighting operations are actively underway. All available fire engines from across the city and the RDMC team have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control,” he said.

Firefighters encountered difficulties battling the flames due to the large stock of highly combustible garments stored inside the market stalls, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

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