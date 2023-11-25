 ‘Master of chunavi photo-ops’: Congress takes a swipe at PM Modi on Tejas sortie : The Tribune India

  India
  'Master of chunavi photo-ops': Congress takes a swipe at PM Modi on Tejas sortie

'Master of chunavi photo-ops': Congress takes a swipe at PM Modi on Tejas sortie

Tejas is designed by Aeronautical Development Agency established in 1984

‘Master of chunavi photo-ops’: Congress takes a swipe at PM Modi on Tejas sortie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a sortie aboard the Tejas aircraft at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Bengaluru on Saturday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 25

The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took a sortie on a Tejas aircraft on Saturday and hailed India’s indigenous capabilities, saying it doesn’t cost the “master of chunavi photo-ops” much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014.

Modi undertook the sortie during his Bengaluru visit and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country’s indigenous capabilities.

In a post on X attacking the Modi, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Tejas is yet another tribute to our indigenous scientific and technological capacity and capability that has been built up resolutely over the decades.”     

Tejas has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) that was established in 1984 and that worked collaboratively with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy, the former Union minister said.

The design for the Light Combat Aircraft was finalised six years later, he pointed out.

Operational clearance was granted finally in 2011, Ramesh said, adding that there are, of course, a number of other key milestones as well.

“It doesn’t cost the master of ‘chunavi photo-ops’ much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014 that were essential to his claiming credit now,” the Congress leader said.

After taking a sortie on Tejas, Modi said on X, “Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,” the prime minister said.

“Flying in Tejas today, I can say with immense pride that due to our hard work and dedication, we are no less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air Force, DRDO and HAL as well as all Indians,” he said.  

#Congress #Narendra Modi


When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
