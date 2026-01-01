‘May 2026 bring new hopes, resolutions and self-confidence’: PM Modi greets nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the nation, wishing everyone an excellent 2026.

Advertisement

In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the year ahead would bring good health and prosperity to all. He said he prays for success in people's efforts and fulfilment in all that they do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related: Kharge calls for protection of constitutional rights in New Year message

The Prime Minister also prayed for peace and happiness in society, extending his best wishes for harmony and well-being as the country enters the new year.

Advertisement

Earlier, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi also took to X to wish people a happy New Year 2026, expressing hope that the year would bring good health, happiness, and success to everyone.

Across India, the New Year 2026 was welcomed with fireworks, prayers and public gatherings. Cities, hill towns and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends.