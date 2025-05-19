DT
Home / India / Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as BSP chief national coordinator

Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as BSP chief national coordinator

Anand was taken back into the party fold last month after he issued a public apology and asserted that he considers Mayawati as her only political guru
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 AM May 19, 2025 IST
The decision to elevate Anand was taken by Mayawati at the party's meeting of coordinators in the national capital on Sunday.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has appointed her nephew Akash Anand as the party's chief national coordinator, a month after he was brought back into the party fold.

As chief national coordinator, Anand will function above the three national coordinators.

The post has been created especially for Anand, making him virtually the party's second in command.

The decision to elevate Anand was taken by Mayawati at the party's meeting of coordinators in the national capital on Sunday.

In a post on X, Anand thanked Mayawati for bringing him back into the BSP organisational set-up.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to behen ji. She has forgiven my mistakes and has given me an opportunity to contribute in strengthening the Bahujan mission and movement," he said.

Anand was taken back into the party fold last month after he issued a public apology and asserted that he considers Mayawati as her only political guru. PTI

