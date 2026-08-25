Mayawati says BSP will contest Punjab Assembly polls alone

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday said her party will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections on its own, without entering into any alliance.

Advertisement

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the announcement during a meeting held at the BSP's central office here to review the party's organisational work and efforts to expand its support base in Punjab.

Advertisement

Mayawati, according to a party statement, said the BSP would contest the Punjab polls "alone without any alliance or compromise with anyone", as it did in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

She said the decision was aimed at protecting the morale of party workers from a possible loss in seats and vote percentage that could result from electoral alliances.

The Punjab Assembly polls are scheduled to be held early next year.

Advertisement

Mayawati stressed that the party should field hardworking and honest candidates so that people "distressed by the anti-people attitude" of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and BJP could benefit from the Ambedkarite policies of "Sarvajan Hitay and Sarvajan Sukhay" (welfare and happiness of all).

She said such an electoral strategy would be a "true tribute" to Sant Guru Ravidas, Dr B R Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

Mayawati directed the Punjab unit to strengthen the party organisation up to the polling booth level and expand its support base. She asked party leaders to identify shortcomings on the basis of feedback received on earlier organisational directives and rectify them within a fixed timeframe.

The BSP chief also directed the Punjab unit to ensure that programmes marking the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram on October 9 are organised successfully with full preparations.

She further asked the unit to improve on its previous financial contribution during the "Jankalyankari Diwas" to be observed on January 15, 2027, saying such support was necessary to carry forward the Ambedkarite movement.